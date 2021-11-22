Search

Warmth and friendliness of the late Una Healy was legendary

Late Una Healy (née Garvey), Cloonadra, Ballyleague, Lanesboro, Roscommon

Reporter:

Joe O'Brien

joeaobrien@outlook.com

It was with  great sadness that we learned of the death on Wednesday, November 10 of Mrs Una Healy, Cloonadra, Ballyleague.

Una was in her 97th year when she peacefully passed away in the loving care of all the staff at Inis Ree Lodge Nursing Home, Ballyleague,  and surrounded by her loving family.

She was predeceased by her husband Jack and son Anthony.

Prior to moving to Cloonadra Una was a long-time figure within the Cloontuskert community. She was a warm and friendly woman, a great conversationalist.

She was a true family woman who worked tirelessly for her family and always encouraged progression and achievement.

Una’s warmth and friendliness was legendary and her warmest of greeting was always accompanied by her inimitable smile.

Her passing will sadden the hearts and minds of everyone that knew her, she be fondly remembered and she will be greatly missed.

Her remains reposed at her residence  in Cloonadra on Thursday, November 11. On Friday her remains were removed to the Church of the Holy Rosary, Ballyleague for her Funeral Mass. Following Mass, she was laid to rest in Cloontuskert Cemetery.

To her daughters Mary and Una, sons Gerry, Jackie, Michael and Kieran, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephew, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends we extend our sincere sympathy.

