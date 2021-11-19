Longford people encouraged to consider leaving a legacy gift in their will

My Legacy, an umbrella group of 80 Irish charities, is calling on the people of Longford to consider making their will this November, and to consider including a legacy gift for a cause they care about. The group are asking people to ‘grow their legacy’ as part of this year’s My Legacy Month campaign, which was officially launched by renowned gardener Diarmuid Gavin earlier this month.

My Legacy Month is an annual campaign that seeks to remind people of the importance of making a will and generates awareness about legacy giving as a sustainable way to support a charity. Throughout November, My Legacy has been encouraging people to take time to think about their wishes and to take three simple steps to make their will.

3 Simple Steps to Writing a Will

According to My Legacy, the three simple steps involved in writing a will are:

Make an appointment with a solicitor: A solicitor will give expert advice and support. This is the first step to discuss your wishes and decisions for the future. Look after loved ones first: A will provides for loved ones, assigns guardians, protects assets, and helps reduce inheritance tax. Consider a legacy gift to charity: If you have a cause close to your heard, consider leaving a gift to that charity in your will. A gift may be big or small and is tax free.

Solicitor and My Legacy Trustee, Susan Murphy says, “The practical process of making a will is very straightforward and can be taken care of in as less than an hour. But, for many, the greatest obstacle to making a will is that first step in thinking about the future. It’s only natural that we might put off thinking about it too much, but there is great peace of mind in putting your affairs in order and taking care of your loved ones.

“That’s why My Legacy Month is so important. It creates a space for people to think about what is important to them and prompt these conversations among families. For anyone in Longford who has perhaps been putting off making their will, there’s no better time to take that step. If they’re not sure of where to start, www.mylegacy.ie has lots of useful information on the will-making process and directions to find a solicitor either locally or online.”

Aoife Garvey, Chairperson of My Legacy and Head of Acquisition at Concern Worldwide, says that by remembering a charity in their will, the people of Longford can support communities across the world: “Throughout the challenges of the pandemic, Irish charities have continued to provide essential services and support to the most vulnerable people in our society here at home and the wider world.

“The act of leaving a legacy gift to a cause you care about, even a small gift, can have a huge impact for a charity and the people, animals or communities they support. When we think about philanthropy or legacy-giving, we might imagine that it’s something that the rich and famous do, but the truth is for a charity and for its beneficiaries, a legacy gift from someone here in Longford is just as important to help them protect their services and to be prepared for the challenges of the future.”

Further information on how to make a will and the My Legacy Month campaign is available at www.mylegacy.ie.

Pictured above to mark the launch of the My Legacy Month campaign was Diarmuid Gavin, campaign ambassador along with representatives from members of My Legacy including: (L-R) Nathan Burke, a Royal National Lifeboat Institution volunteer; Emma Carroll, ISPCA Animal Welfare inspector; Aoife Garvey, Chairperson of My Legacy; Sinead McDonagh, a client of Irish Guide Dogs, with Guide Dog Milan; Pamela McLoughlin, recovering cancer patient, representing ARC Cancer Services.