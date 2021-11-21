Longford Leader gallery: IFA acknowledges advance on GLAS Payments

IFA Rural Development Chairman Michael Biggins has welcomed the roll-out of GLAS payments to 34,000 participants under the scheme.
He said it’s important that the remaining 13,000 participants are also paid without delay.
Advance payments for GLAS began last week. They represent 85% of the full year payment for 2021.
“This 85% advance payment, worth €118m, is vital for farmers who have made commitments to pay bills at this time of the year,” he said.
He said it’s important that all farmers who participate in GLAS receive their payments without any hold up due to ongoing inspections.
Michael Biggins concluded by saying that the Department must also address any outstanding issues relating to 2020 GLAS balancing payments without delay.
