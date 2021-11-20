Search

20/11/2021

Roscommon artist supporting Hospice through art

Ellen Susan Igoe

Spideog collection

Reporter:

News Reporter

Email:

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

While Christmas is a joyful time for so many, it can also be very difficult for others.

 

The past 20 months have been incredibly challenging for everyone and Roscommon artist Ellen Susan Igoe has launched her “Spideog” Collection to give back to her local community in support of Mayo Roscommon Hospice.

We’ve often heard the saying “Robins appear when loved ones are near” and it was this saying that inspired The Spideog Collection of Christmas cards and poster prints with an iconic image of a robin perched on a branch.

Ellen Susan describes this illustration as being very special to her as the robin can symbolise the presence of loved ones who have passed away. It was while chatting to her childhood friend Ashley Hayden, who sadly lost her father Christy in 2019, that she was motivated to share this collection.

Together the pair choose to support Mayo Roscommon Hospice by donating 50% of all profits from Spideog sales to the hospice to recognise the amazing work they do. Ellen Susan was mindful in creating this design, which is not only suitable to send at Christmas Time, but the greeting can also be blank, allowing these cards to be sent at any time of the year.

Ellen Susan’s Spideog collection can be purchased on her website www.ellensusanigoeart.com.

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media