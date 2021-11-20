Roscommon artist supporting Hospice through art

While Christmas is a joyful time for so many, it can also be very difficult for others.

The past 20 months have been incredibly challenging for everyone and Roscommon artist Ellen Susan Igoe has launched her “Spideog” Collection to give back to her local community in support of Mayo Roscommon Hospice.

We’ve often heard the saying “Robins appear when loved ones are near” and it was this saying that inspired The Spideog Collection of Christmas cards and poster prints with an iconic image of a robin perched on a branch.

Ellen Susan describes this illustration as being very special to her as the robin can symbolise the presence of loved ones who have passed away. It was while chatting to her childhood friend Ashley Hayden, who sadly lost her father Christy in 2019, that she was motivated to share this collection.

Together the pair choose to support Mayo Roscommon Hospice by donating 50% of all profits from Spideog sales to the hospice to recognise the amazing work they do. Ellen Susan was mindful in creating this design, which is not only suitable to send at Christmas Time, but the greeting can also be blank, allowing these cards to be sent at any time of the year.

Ellen Susan’s Spideog collection can be purchased on her website www.ellensusanigoeart.com.