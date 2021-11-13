Mothers and others to take on Fr Manning Gaels side in mental health charity fundraiser

A novel charity match pitting a ‘mothers and others’ side against their male counterparts will take place in Drumlish this weekend in a bid to raise awareness around mental health.

The encounter, which is being spearheaded by Fr Manning Gaels, will see a number of local women take on a Junior B side at the club’s Monaduff grounds on Saturday evening (5pm).

Chairperson Michael Mulleady said the reasoning behind the initiative was, in part, influenced by the many challenges 18 months of stop-start lockdown measures has had on households countywide.

“People have suffered and what we are hoping to do is raise awareness that there is help out there and to try and encourage people to talk and reach out,” he said.

Michael heaped praise on the growing popularity of a ‘Mothers and Others’ initiative which was set up around ten years ago as an innovative way to entice as many local women as possible to play football in a fun, non-competitive and social environment.

That said, the local businessman said he and his fellow Junior B team-mates would be taking nothing for granted when they cross that white line on Saturday evening.

“For sure,” he said, somewhat tongue in cheek.

“We have definitely upped our training and will be ready.”

His first cousin, Noreen, is among a growing band of local women who are aiming to put those credentials to the test at the weekend.

She said the Gael’s ‘Mothers and Others’ outfit were not just plotting a famous win, but were also attempting to “hammer” their male opposite numbers come throw-in.

On a more serious note, however, Noreen underlined the influence bodies like ‘Mothers and Others’ as well as voluntary organisations like Aware have installed in rural parishes like Drumlish of late.

“I have three kids myself and I was, at one stage, thinking what is there for me to do,” she said,” adding that the group meets up every Thursday from 7-8pm.

“I am 45 and I wasn’t making any of the other teams and it (Mothers and Others) has been brilliant.

“We have 40 on the Whatsapp group, mostly mothers who have small kids at home and women who think they have nowhere to go and who are in the same boat.

“It’s great craic, great for the head and you don’t have to have kicked a ball before. We have women who walk around the walking track. This is their time to do what they want.”

As for Saturday’s showcase against Fr Manning Gaels Junior B side, Noreen said the club’s ‘Mothers and Others’ outfit were firmly set on emerging victorious.

“That’s the plan (win), we are hoping to anyway,” she said.

*Admission is optional with all proceeds going to Aware while a post match function with an evening of live music and raffle will take place later on Saturday evening at the Mill Bar.