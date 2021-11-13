Search

13/11/2021

Mothers and others to take on Fr Manning Gaels side in mental health charity fundraiser

Mothers and Others

Members of a 'Mothers and Others' panel that are set to line out on Saturday evening

Reporter:

Liam Cosgrove

Email:

liam.cosgrove@longfordleader.ie

A novel charity match pitting a ‘mothers and others’ side against their male counterparts will take place in Drumlish this weekend in a bid to raise awareness around mental health.

The encounter, which is being spearheaded by Fr Manning Gaels, will see a number of local women take on a Junior B side at the club’s Monaduff grounds on Saturday evening (5pm).

Chairperson Michael Mulleady said the reasoning behind the initiative was, in part, influenced by the many challenges 18 months of stop-start lockdown measures has had on households countywide.

“People have suffered and what we are hoping to do is raise awareness that there is help out there and to try and encourage people to talk and reach out,” he said.

Michael heaped praise on the growing popularity of a ‘Mothers and Others’ initiative which was set up around ten years ago as an innovative way to entice as many local women as possible to play football in a fun, non-competitive and social environment.

That said, the local businessman said he and his fellow Junior B team-mates would be taking nothing for granted when they cross that white line on Saturday evening.

“For sure,” he said, somewhat tongue in cheek.

“We have definitely upped our training and will be ready.”

His first cousin, Noreen, is among a growing band of local women who are aiming to put those credentials to the test at the weekend.

She said the Gael’s ‘Mothers and Others’ outfit were not just plotting a famous win, but were also attempting to “hammer” their male opposite numbers come throw-in.

On a more serious note, however, Noreen underlined the influence bodies like ‘Mothers and Others’ as well as voluntary organisations like Aware have installed in rural parishes like Drumlish of late.

“I have three kids myself and I was, at one stage, thinking what is there for me to do,” she said,” adding that the group meets up every Thursday from 7-8pm.

“I am 45 and I wasn’t making any of the other teams and it (Mothers and Others) has been brilliant.

“We have 40 on the Whatsapp group, mostly mothers who have small kids at home and women who think they have nowhere to go and who are in the same boat.

“It’s great craic, great for the head and you don’t have to have kicked a ball before. We have women who walk around the walking track. This is their time to do what they want.”

As for Saturday’s showcase against Fr Manning Gaels Junior B side, Noreen said the club’s ‘Mothers and Others’ outfit were firmly set on emerging victorious.

“That’s the plan (win), we are hoping to anyway,” she said.

*Admission is optional with all proceeds going to Aware while a post match function with an evening of live music and raffle will take place later on Saturday evening at the Mill Bar.

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media