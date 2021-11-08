Search

Late Sharon Gunshinan will be remembered with love by the whole community

It was with heartfelt sorrow that we heard the news of the sad passing of Sharon Gunshinan, Aughamore, Mohill, peacefully after an illness on Sunday, October 31 in the loving care of the nurses and staff of St Vincent’s Private Hospital.

Her remains reposed at Glennon’s Funeral Home, Longford on Monday, November 1.

People came out in great numbers along the route to pay their respects as the hearse carrying Sharon’s remains made its way from her home in Aughamore on Tuesday, November 2 for her funeral mass, which was celebrated by Rev John Quinn in St Mary’s Church, Gortletteragh, followed by her cremation in Lakeland’s Crematorium, Cavan.

Sharon was a lovely girl and was far too young to depart this world but we can be rest assured that she is in a better place now. 

Her passing at such a young age was felt by the whole community.

She will be remembered with love by her grieving family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

The family can be assured that she will help and comfort them from her heavenly home as they try to cope with the loss of their beautiful daughter, sister and aunt. You will hold all those lovely memories of Sharon in your hearts.

We offer our sincere sympathy to her grieving parents Marian and Brian, sisters Amanda and Dymphna, brother Mel and his wife Yvonne, her nieces Sophie and Alannah, aunts, uncles, relatives, and friends.   

We will keep the family in our thoughts and prayers at this difficult time.

God be good to Sharon and may her gentle soul rest in peace. 

