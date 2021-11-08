Search

08/11/2021

Longford Tidy Towns on tenterhooks ahead of national results

Longford Tidy Towns Volunteers are eagerly awaiting this years results of the National Tidy Towns Competition which is due out shortly.

Buildings in town of a varied nature, some derelict, have been repaired, painted and decorated with assistance from Tidy Towns and the County Council over the summer months.

Volunteers and Tus workers have been busy with litter picking all summer, while other volunteers formed groups on Saturday mornings to tackle weed control and general cleaning. Flower tubs and hanging baskets have cheered us up all over the summer months with their colourful displays and a new raised bed of rose bushes has even been created in the Tesco car park this year

Some beautiful window boxes were on display throughout the town and some estates have done trojan work. We hope the judges were impressed as we aspire to silver this year. But we have to remember that judging takes place under 8 different catagories, not just absence of litter and the presence of nice flower displays, so gaining extra marks can be difficult and co operation is needed from everyone.

We were very pleased with this year’s Longford Town performance in the recent I.B.A.L ( Irish Business Against Litter ) inspection, as we remind people not to leave unwanted items or boxes or bags at Bottle Banks. A volunteer has to come the next day to remove them and dispose of them. Keeping Longford Town clean and pleasing to the eye is something we all have to be aware of, and we can all be involved in.

See our shop window (O’Connors) on Ballymahon Street for information and notices.

If you like to help, contact John at 086 8346559 or Ann at 086 8962546

