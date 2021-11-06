Renowned local journalist pens 'Dukie.....The Game of Life'

Local journalist and broadcaster Seamus Duke launches his autobiography 'Dukie.....The Game of Life', at the Abbey Hotel in Roscommon on November 11th at 8.30pm.
Local journalist and broadcaster Seamus Duke launches his autobiography 'Dukie.....The Game of Life', at the Abbey Hotel in Roscommon on November 11th at 8.30pm.
The book details his 32 years working in the local media and includes his time as news and sports editor in Shannonside FM and his account of the election of Albert Reynolds as Fianna Fáil leader and Taoiseach.
There are over 30 well known local people interviewed for the book which includes GAA, Soccer, Golf, Horse Racing, Politics, The Music and Radio industries.
The book will be launched by RTÉ presenter Damien O'Reilly (who also worked in Shannonside-Northern Sound) and special guest on the night is the former Leitrim team manager John O'Mahony. Refreshments will be served and everyone is welcome.
Local journalist and broadcaster Seamus Duke launches his autobiography 'Dukie.....The Game of Life', at the Abbey Hotel in Roscommon on November 11th at 8.30pm.
Tuesday October 19 last saw the launch of an inclusive community Art exhibition highlighting poverty in all its formats hosted by Lus na Gréine FRC in Granard Youth Hub.
The intention is that the scheme will operate over 3 years (2022 to 2024 inclusive) with the first payments scheduled to take place in Quarter 4 2022 amounting to €2.25 million.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.