Deaths in Longford - Monday, November 1, 2021

The recent death has occurred on Saturday, October 30, 2021 of Sharon Gunshinan, Dublin & Aughamore, Mohill, Co. Leitrim, peacefully, in the loving care of the nurses and staff of St.Vincent’s Private Hospital, Dublin.

Sharon will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her heartbroken parents Marian and Brian, sisters Amanda and Dymphna, brother Mel, sister-in-law Yvonne, nieces Sophie and Alannah, aunts, uncles, relatives and friends.

May she rest in peace.

Reposing at Glennon’s Funeral Home on Monday, November 1 from 6.00pm concluding with prayers at 8.00pm. Sharon’s funeral cortege will leave her residence on Tuesday morning, November 2 to arrive at St. Mary’s Church, Gortletteragh, for Mass of the Resurrection at 12 noon, followed by cremation at Lakeland’s Crematorium, Cavan, at 2.30pm.

For those of you who would have liked to attend but due to current restrictions are unable to, may leave their personal messages in the condolences section on rip.ie. The family very much appreciate your support and consideration at this time. To keep everyone safe, please continue to adhere to social distancing and mask wearing protocols. House private to family only please.

Anne O'Sullivan (née McCormick), Cloonfree, Strokestown, Co Roscommon / Greencastle, Donegal

The recent death has occurred on Saturday, October 30, 2021 of Anne O'Sullivan (nee McCormick), Cloonfree, Strokestown, Co Roscommon/ Greencastle, Donegal, unexpectedly, at Mullingar General Hospital.



Beloved wife of Mattie and much loved mother of Kathryn, Matthew and Kym, and adored granny of twins Hanna and Rhea. She will be sadly missed by her sorrowing husband and family, son-in-law John, mother Noreen, brothers Michael, Paul, James and Brendan, sisters Eleanor, Nonie and Ethna, nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives and friends. Rest In Peace.



Reposing at McHugh's Funeral Home, Strokestown, on Monday, November 1 from 6pm until 8pm. Removal to the Parish Church on Tuesday, November 2 for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Kilcooley Cemetery.

Due to covid restrictions still in place those attending Anne's funeral are requested to refrain from shaking hands with the family, are asked to continue to wear face masks and are encouraged to continue to observe social distancing.

Those wishing to observe Anne's Funeral Mass online may do so by clicking on the link on rip.ie. Condolences may be left on rip.ie. Thank you for your cooperation and understanding at this sad time for the family.

Jimmy Shanley, Castlemore, Ballaghaderreen, Co Roscommon / Dromod, Co Leitrim

The recent death has occurred on Saturday, October 30, 2021 of Jimmy Shanley, Castlemore, Ballaghaderreen, Co. Roscommon, formerly of Clooneagh, Dromod, Co. Leitrim and recently Oakwood Nursing Home, Ballaghaderreen.

Peacefully at University Hospital, Castlebar.

Pre-deceased by his wife Winnie and brother Billy. Sadly missed and remembered with love by his sons James and Brendan, sister Bridgie, grandchildren Conor, Eoin, Ava, Aoife and Liam, daughters-in-law Grainne and Christina, relatives, neighbours and friends. May He Rest in Peace.

Jimmy will repose in the Sharkey Funeral Home, Ballaghaderreen, on Monday, November 1 from 6pm until 7pm. Removal from the funeral home on Tuesday, November 2 to St. Nathy’s Cathedral, Ballaghaderreen, arriving for Mass of the Resurrection at 12 noon, followed by interment in Kilcolman Cemetery. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to

https://www.hospice.ie/donations/donate-online/

Removal and Mass can be viewed live here: -

https://www.facebook.com/SharkeyFuneralDirectors

Please observe current Covid-19 restrictions regarding attendance at funerals. Condolences can be left in private here:- https://sharkeyfuneraldirectors.ie/jshanley

Christine Maxwell (née McWeeney), Dromore, Ballinamore, Co Leitrim

The recent death has occurred on Friday, October 29, 2021 of Christine Maxwell (nee McWeeney), Dromore, Ballinamore, Co Leitrim and formerly Crummy, Drumcong, Co. Leitrim, peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, much loved mother and grandmother.

Predeceased by her mother Lizzie-Ann, father John Joe and grandchildren; twins Ella and Amy Maxwell, and Casey Allison. Christine will be sadly missed by her loving husband and best friend Eugene, sons Ciarán and Adrian, daughters Sharon and Aisling, daughter-in-law Clare Donohoe, sons-in-law Adam Allison and Michael Creamer.

She will be sadly missed by her nine cherished grandchildren Ava, Ryan, Jamie, Zara, Mark, Shane, Cianna, Ollie and Amy, her brother Jerome (Mary) and Cyril, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunt-in-law (Margaret, England), nephews, nieces, cousins, extended family, neighbours and large circle of friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposed at her home on Sunday, October 31. Removal on Monday, November 1 to St. Patrick's Church, Ballinamore arriving for Funeral Mass at 1pm followed by burial in Oughteragh Cemetery, Ballinamore. Mass may be viewed on www.churchtv.ie/ballinamore

Messages of sympathy may be added in the Condolence section on rip.ie. The family appreciates your sympathy, support and understanding at this sad time.

John James McCabe, Druminiff, Carrigallen, Co Leitrim

The recent death has occurred on Friday, October 29, 2021 of John James McCabe, Druniniff, Carrigallen, Co Leitrim peacefully at Sligo General Hospital.

Beloved brother of Kevin, Pat, Rita, Ann, Bernadette, Una, Maureen and Beatrice. Sadly missed by his sister in law Monica, brothers in law Tom, and Michael, nieces, nephews and extended family.

Reposed at the residence of his brother and sister in law Kevin & Monica Mc Cabe, Drumsilla, Carrigallen, Co Leitrim on Sunday, October 31. Anyone wishing to do so can leave a message of condolence in the condolence section on rip.ie. Funeral Mass in Saint Mary's Church, Carrigallen on Monday, November 1 at 11.15 am with burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.