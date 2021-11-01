Longford Leader Farming: IFA raise concerns about UK New Zealand trade deal

IFA President Tim Cullinan
IFA President Tim Cullinan said the proposed trade deal between the UK and New Zealand is very concerning for Irish sheep farmers.
“This is precisely the dangerous scenario that we have signalled following the Brexit vote in 2016. Trade deals between the UK and 3rd countries have the potential to undermine what is a very important market for our exports,” he said.
Tim Cullinan said he supported the NFU concerns about the standards that apply to imports from 3rd countries.
“We have worked closely with NFU since the Brexit vote nearly five years ago. Farmers here and in the UK are committed to the highest standards and we are opposed to any trade deal that does not recognise those standards,” he said.
