Verdicts delayed in Lunney trial

Kevin Lunney
The Special Criminal Court has delayed delivering its verdicts in relation to four men accused of abducting and torturing Quinn Industrial Holdings director Kevin Lunney.
The three judges of the non-jury court had initially said they would deliver their verdicts on October 22.
However, the verdicts have now been put back to Monday, November 8.
A 40-year-old man who cannot be named and is known as YZ, Alan O’Brien (40), of Shelmalier Road, East Wall, Dublin 3, Darren Redmond (27), from Caledon Road, East Wall, Dublin 3 and Luke O’Reilly (68), with an address at Mullahoran Lower, Kilcogy, Co Cavan have all pleaded not guilty to false imprisonment and intentionally causing serious harm to Mr Lunney at Drumbrade, Ballinagh, Co Cavan on September 17, 2019.
The trial heard that Mr Lunney was bundled into the boot of an Audi A4 near his home and driven to a horse trailer where he was tied up, beaten, slashed on the face and chest with a Stanley knife and had his shin broken with two blows of a wooden bat.
His attackers told him over and over to resign as a director of Quinn Industrial Holdings.
The trial of the four opened in June and lasted for 40 days.
