Major boost for Ballymahon schools road safety fears

Safety concerns at three south Longford schools look set to be eased over the coming weeks.
Fine Gael Senator Micheal Carrigy said a government funding announcement had provided for upgrade works to be carried out at Ballymahon's Mercy Secondary School, Vocational School and St Matthew’s Mixed National School.
The improvements will see additional traffic calming measures being introduced including road signage, feedback speeding signs as well as flashing and zebra crossing lights.
