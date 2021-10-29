Deaths in Longford - Friday October 29, 2021
Bernard Reynolds, Schooland, Ballinalee, Co Longford, N39 Y312
The recent death has occurred on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 of Bernard (Barney) Reynolds, Schooland, Ballinalee, Co. Longford, peacefully at the Midlands Regional Hospital Mullingar.
Predeceased by his wife Christine. Sadly missed by his loving family, sons, Sean, Peter (Longford), Paul (Ballinalee), brothers, sisters, daughters-in-law, his adored grandchildren, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, extended family, neighbours and friends. May he rest in peace.
Funeral mass Friday, October 29 in Holy Trinity Church, Ballinalee at 12 noon, followed by burial afterwards in St. Emer's Cemetery, Ballinalee.
Funeral Mass will be live streamed on the following link https://vimeo.com/639600242.
Those who would have liked to attend but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave a personal message in the condolence section on rip.ie.
Please continue to adhere to social distancing and face covering protocols. House private. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Longford Hospice c/o Gorman & Fox Funeral Directors, Ballinalee.
