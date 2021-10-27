Deaths in Longford - Wednesday, October 27, 2021

The recent death has occurred on Monday, October 25, 2021 of John Leatham, Millrace Rd., Phoenix Park and formerly of Navan Road and Killala Road, Cabra, Dublin 7 and Ballinamore, Co. Leitrim, peacefully, at St. Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown.

Beloved husband of his adoring late wife Anna and loving father of Stephen, Patricia, Annette, MaryJo, John and the late Jackie.

Predeceased by his loving sister Angela Ryan (Thurles) and his loving brother Brian Leatham (South Africa). Sadly missed by his twelve wonderful grandchildren, his sons-in-law Finbarr, Des and Liam; his daughters-in-law Belinda and Lorna, his brothers Brendan, Monsignor Gerald Leatham (Brownfield, Texas), Paddy and sister Philomena, brothers-in-law, sisters in law, cousins, his many nieces and nephews, his extended family and his many good friends and neighbours. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.



Family flowers only please. Donations may be made to St. Francis Hospice. Reposing at Cunningham’s Funeral Home, Clonsilla Village on Wednesday evening, October 27, 2021 from 6pm until 8pm.

Removal to The Church of the Most Precious Blood, Cabra West on Thursday morning October 28, 2021 arriving for Requiem Mass at 10am followed by burial in Dardistown Cemetery.

You may also follow the Mass by following the link on rip.ie. Please continue to wear face masks and adhere to social distancing guidelines at all times. You may leave a message by selecting “condolences” on rip.ie or at www.cunninghamsfunerals.com.

Peter Sheeran, Palmerstown, Dublin / Rooskey, Co Roscommon

The recent death has occurred on Sunday, October 24, 2021 of Peter Sheeran, Palmerstown, Co. Dublin and formerly of Rooskey, Co. Roscommon, peacefully and happy in the wonderful care of the staff at Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown with his beloved daughter Dee by his side.

Peter will be very sadly missed by his heartbroken wife Patsy of 58 years, daughter Dee Flynn, son Patrick, brother Eddie and his wife Pricilla (New York), son-in-law John, daughter-in-law Niamh, his adored grandchildren Jack, Aoife, Katie, Philip and Zoe, nieces, nephews, extended family and many friends. May he rest in peace.

Funeral Mass on Thursday, October 28 at 10am in St. Philomena’s Church, Old Lucan Road, Palmerstown followed by burial in Esker Cemetery. The Mass can viewed using the following link: https://www.churchservices.tv/palmerstown. Please respect mask wearing and social distancing protocols at all times. Messages to the family can be left in the ‘Condolences’ section on rip.ie. ‘A shining light has gone from our lives forever ’.

Annette Tully (née Cryan), Gallowstown, Roscommon Town, Roscommon / Strokestown, Co Roscommon

The recent death has occured on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 of Annette Tully (née Cryan) Gallowstown, Roscommon and formerly of Oakfield Strokestown, Co Roscommon; (former hairdresser) suddenly but peacefully.

Devoted wife of Christy and dear sister to Larry (London), Milo (Strokestown), Una Kenny (Ballymoe), Patricia Nolan (Manchester) and the late Maura Kennedy (Enniscrone). She will be very sadly missed by her family, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and many good friends. May Annette rest in peace.

Reposing at her home in Gallowstown (Eircode F42 KD26) on Thursday, October 28 from 4 o’c until 8 o’c. (those attending are kindly asked to adhere to social distancing guidelines).

Removal from her home on Friday morning, October 29 at 10.30 o’c arriving at the Sacred Heart Church, Roscommon for Mass of the Resurrection at 11 o’c followed by burial afterwards in St Coman’s Cemetery. The Tully and Cryan family very much appreciate your support at this time. Please note that the funeral Mass will be broadcast in the Roscommon town area on the Parish Radio 105.9 FM and can also be viewed live on Friday, October 29 at 11 o’c on rip.ie.