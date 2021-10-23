Longford Leader Farming: Farmer Anger is Growing – IFA President

Following IFA’s four regional rallies around the country, IFA President Tim Cullinan said it should be clear to the Government that anger is building amongst farmers on the ground.

“The clear message from the thousands who turned out, is that farmers are frustrated and angry at the way they are being treated by our Government,” he said.

“Farmers won’t accept being offered up as a sacrificial lamb to the Green Party to keep the Government in office” he said.

“Farmers feel that our Government wants to regulate them out of business. Every policy, including those on climate action, CAP and the Nitrates Action Plan, is designed to reduce production,” he said.

“Farm families are being subjected to policies driven by regulation, restriction and reduction without any heed to its impact on farm family income and overall economic impact. Farmers are aware of climate action and are willing to play their part,” he said.

“Farmers cannot understand why our Government flatly refuse to sit down with their elected leaders to make a plan for the sector that will allay their concerns and give them confidence that there is a long-term future for farming.

"If there’s a forum for employers and unions on the future of the economy, there’s no reason why there cannot be one for farming,” he said.