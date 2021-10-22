Local authority rent collection rates in Longford near 90 per cent mark

Longford County Council’s rent collection rate is 89% and it has been above the national average since 2016.
A recent press release issued by a PR agency on behalf of the National Oversight and Audit Commission (NOAC), and published in the Longford Leader suggested that Longford County Council's level of rent collection for 2020 was 65%.
However, the Rents Collection Rate, as published on Page 116 of the report, states that the local authority's overall rent collection is 89%, which is consistent with Longford County Council’s Audited Annual Financial Statement 2020.
“This is above the national average, indeed as can be seen in the NOAC report, Longford County Council Rents Collection Rate has been above the national average consistently every year since 2016,” read a statement from Longford County Council.
Further to last week’s coverage of this matter, the Longford Leader would like to clarify that Longford County Council has no issue with the findings of the National Oversight and Audit CommissionNOAC report.
