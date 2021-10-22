Search

22/10/2021

Recaptured and Draped: Community Art project complete

Recaptured and Draped: Community Art project complete

Midland artists Úna Cahill and Ciarán Mac Domhnaill have completed their community art project titled ‘Recaptured and draped’.

Reporter:

News Reporter

Email:

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

Midland artists Úna Cahill and Ciarán Mac Domhnaill have completed their community art project titled ‘Recaptured and draped’.

This inclusive project gave members of the public the autonomy to be creative and give participants a free, engaging and positive experience with emerging artists in the Midlands.

The project revolved around a four-part series of virtual workshops centred on mindfulness and creativity.
Painter and visual artist Úna Cahill demonstrated how to paint and decorate textiles while encouraging the digital participants to value the characteristics of found materials and their ability to transform sustainably.

Participant Ciara Baker described the experience as a way of “connecting with other people and the sense of togetherness that came from knowing that our paintings will be sewn together to create a physical tapestry of artwork that documents our time together”.

This opinion was mirrored by Luke Casserly who found the workshops to be “a very centering experience in which the project coordinators created a relaxed and informal atmosphere over the hour which drew on ideas of poetry, mindfulness and meditation as a way of accessing creativity”.

This project was made possible by grant funding from Creative Ireland and Westmeath County Council with additional resources made available by Viking Tours.

The final tapestry of ‘collected memories’ is on public display and is currently placed on the mast of Viking Ship in Athlone and visible every evening at Athlone Town Marina until the end of October.

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media