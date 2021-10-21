Longford salon to offer specialised pampering for cancer patients

On November 1, specialised beauty treatments will be offered to women who have undergone treatment for cancer in support of Look Good Feel Better Ireland.
On November 1, specialised beauty treatments will be offered to women who have undergone treatment for cancer in support of Look Good Feel Better Ireland.
On November 1, specialised beauty treatments will be offered to women who have undergone treatment for cancer in support of Look Good Feel Better Ireland.
Minister for Communications Eamon Ryan is coming under mounting calls to speed up the rollout of broadband across County Longford
Longford Train Station, where gardaí were called to find a homeless mother of 12 lying asleep in front of a bus as it prepared to depart
Inland Fisheries are appealing to members of the Longford public to submit their views on the future management of the Wild Salmon and Sea Trout Tagging Scheme.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.