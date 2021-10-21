Christmas Craft Fair to return to Abbeyshrule

Abbeyshrule Christmas Craft Fair is back this year on Sunday, December 12 at The Rustic Inn.
This will be the 12th annual village fair and it was much missed last year.
The organisers would like to invite crafts people around the region and artisan producers of food and gifts to take a stall at this family-friendly event.
Please contact Nicola Gerety on 087 6301666 for booking details or message the Abbeyshrule Christmas Craft Fair facebook page.
Minister for Communications Eamon Ryan is coming under mounting calls to speed up the rollout of broadband across County Longford
Longford Train Station, where gardaí were called to find a homeless mother of 12 lying asleep in front of a bus as it prepared to depart
Inland Fisheries are appealing to members of the Longford public to submit their views on the future management of the Wild Salmon and Sea Trout Tagging Scheme.
