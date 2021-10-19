Search

19/10/2021

Longford veterinary inspectors investigate food business

Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI)

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI)

Reporter:

News Reporter

Email:

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

Chief Executive of the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) Dr Pamela Byrne has revealed that Longford veterinary inspectors, in conjunction with the FSAI, were part of an investigation where a prosecution was taken in relation to an unregistered food business involved in the transportation of beef.

Four closure orders and one prohibition order were served on Irish food businesses during September, according to the FSAI.

The enforcement orders were issued for breaches of food safety legislation, pursuant to the FSAI Act, 1998 and the European Union (Official Controls in Relation to Food Legislation) Regulations, 2020 by environmental health officers in the HSE and officers of the FSAI.

Dr Byrne said it is a "continuous disappointment" that each month food inspectors find serious non-compliances in food businesses that can put consumers’ health at risk.

She added, "This was evident in September where a prosecution was taken in relation to an unregistered food business involved in the transportation of beef.

"It followed an investigation by the FSAI in conjunction with veterinary inspectors from Longford County Council, South Dublin County Council, Meath County Council and Offaly County Council.”

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media