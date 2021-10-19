Longford veterinary inspectors investigate food business

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI)
Chief Executive of the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) Dr Pamela Byrne has revealed that Longford veterinary inspectors, in conjunction with the FSAI, were part of an investigation where a prosecution was taken in relation to an unregistered food business involved in the transportation of beef.
Four closure orders and one prohibition order were served on Irish food businesses during September, according to the FSAI.
The enforcement orders were issued for breaches of food safety legislation, pursuant to the FSAI Act, 1998 and the European Union (Official Controls in Relation to Food Legislation) Regulations, 2020 by environmental health officers in the HSE and officers of the FSAI.
Dr Byrne said it is a "continuous disappointment" that each month food inspectors find serious non-compliances in food businesses that can put consumers’ health at risk.
She added, "This was evident in September where a prosecution was taken in relation to an unregistered food business involved in the transportation of beef.
"It followed an investigation by the FSAI in conjunction with veterinary inspectors from Longford County Council, South Dublin County Council, Meath County Council and Offaly County Council.”
Colin Fayne is undertaking a charity cycle for Disabled People of Longford (DPOL) this Friday, October 22
The Teagasc Forestry Development Department, in conjunction with the Department of Agriculture Food and Marine, recently launched a forest photo competition on SPAR National Tree Day
A man who assaulted three men, including a garda, at a Ballymahon bar in November 2019 has been sentenced to two years in prison with the entirety of the sentence suspended for a period of five years.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.