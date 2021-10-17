Search

17/10/2021

Longford District Girl Guides announce return of guiding

Longford Girl Guides

Longford District Girl Guides are delighted to announce the resumption of Guiding in Longford town.  

Reporter:

News Reporter

Email:

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

Longford District Girl Guides are delighted to announce the resumption of guiding in Longford town.

 

Thursday, 14th October sees a Taster meeting where girls - and parents - can come along for a meeting to see what Guiding is all about.

Camlin Brownies Taster meeting will be from 6-7pm for girls aged 7 to 10 years to visit and Viking Guides Taster will run from 7-8pm for girls aged 10 to 14 years.

Both meetings will include fun activities from the Girl Guide Journey Programme with ceremonies, songs, games, crafts and s'mores - what more could you want in an hour?

Irish Girl Guides is a uniquely girl-only, active & dynamic organisation, offering a varied and exciting programme for girls and women from aged 5 upwards! Ladybirds - aged 5 to 7 years; Brownies - aged 7 to 10 years; Guides - ages 10 to 14 years; Sr Branch - ages 14 up and from age 18 upwards you can become a Leader with the Irish Girl Guides.

We have a strong emphasis on the outdoors, environment, community responsibility and teamwork. The girls' self-esteem, confidence and leadership skills are developed as they progress through Guiding.

The Irish Girls Guides actively promotes diversity and inclusion and welcomes girls and women from all walks of life.

To find out more email: LongfordGirlGuides @gmail.com or find us on Facebook @LongfordGirlGuides.

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media