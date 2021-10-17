Longford District Girl Guides announce return of guiding

Longford District Girl Guides are delighted to announce the resumption of guiding in Longford town.

Thursday, 14th October sees a Taster meeting where girls - and parents - can come along for a meeting to see what Guiding is all about.

Camlin Brownies Taster meeting will be from 6-7pm for girls aged 7 to 10 years to visit and Viking Guides Taster will run from 7-8pm for girls aged 10 to 14 years.

Both meetings will include fun activities from the Girl Guide Journey Programme with ceremonies, songs, games, crafts and s'mores - what more could you want in an hour?

Irish Girl Guides is a uniquely girl-only, active & dynamic organisation, offering a varied and exciting programme for girls and women from aged 5 upwards! Ladybirds - aged 5 to 7 years; Brownies - aged 7 to 10 years; Guides - ages 10 to 14 years; Sr Branch - ages 14 up and from age 18 upwards you can become a Leader with the Irish Girl Guides.

We have a strong emphasis on the outdoors, environment, community responsibility and teamwork. The girls' self-esteem, confidence and leadership skills are developed as they progress through Guiding.

The Irish Girls Guides actively promotes diversity and inclusion and welcomes girls and women from all walks of life.

To find out more email: LongfordGirlGuides @gmail.com or find us on Facebook @LongfordGirlGuides.