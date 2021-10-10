National daily Covid-19 case numbers
A TOTAL of 1,384 confirmed cases of Covid-19 have been reported by Department of Health this Sunday afternoon.
It compares to Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) being notified of 1,940 cases on Saturday.
As of 8am this Sunday, 382 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 74 are in ICU.
On Saturday morning there were 352 Covid-19 patients in hospital, with 74 in intensive care.
Longford Slashers win the county senior hurling title for the first time in 20 years
Boosted by a brilliant start that yielded a couple of crucial goals in the space of a minute in the county final at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park on Sunday, Longford Slashers never looked like letting a sweet success slip from their grasp in winning the Senior Hurling Championship title for the first time since 2001.
Bidders from all over the world as Ardagh cottage sells for €163,000 in online auction
Raymond White Auctioneering recently held an online auction for a charming cottage in the village of Ardagh.
This charming two bedroom bungalow on a C. 0.54 acre site at Bohermore, Ardagh sold for €163,000 in an online auction conducted by Raymond White Auctioneering
Longford Volunteer Centre –three volunteers helping out at the recent Longford Live and Local concerts
