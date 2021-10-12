Longford Leader Farming: AGM time for Longford IFA branches

Gavin White, Chairman of Longford IFA
Ballinamuck, Colmcille, Dromard and Drumlish branch IFA AGMs are being held collectively in the community hall Ballinamuck on Tuesday,October 12 at 8pm.
Gavin White, Longford chairman will be there to listen to your views on agriculture.
Nigel Renaghan, Ulster/North Leinster regional chairman, will also be in attendance to go through the new CAP policy, nitrates, suckler cows etc. Please make every effort to attend and all are welcome.
The Newtowncashel IFA AGM is on Tuesday, October 12 at 8pm at The Hill.
Ardagh, Moydow, Legan & Edgeworthstown branch AGMs are being held collectively in the community hall in Ardagh on Wednesday, October 13 at 8pm. Guest speaker is Sarah Hanley, Policy Executive with the IFA, who will be speaking on CAP, nitrates, climate change and other local agricultural related topics.
Gavin White, Longford IFA Chairperson, will also be in attendance to listen to your views on agriculture. Please make every effort to attend. All are welcome.
The Newtownforbes IFA AGM is taking place at D & E McHugh' s premises on Monday evening, October 11 at 8pm.
