WATCH | Longford's Jimmy Jests can't live without Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp
Longford's Jimmy Jests is struggling to deal with the issues that have hit Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp this evening.
We can’t live without Facebook, WhatsApp & Instagram #facebookdown #instadown #whatsappdown pic.twitter.com/7D68PcXjfB— Jimmy Jests (@jimmyjests) October 4, 2021
The revival of Lanesboro and Ballyleague's economic well-being could see the area become home to Ireland's first artificial wave surfing centre.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.