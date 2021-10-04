Facebook issues affect thousands of people in Longford and across Ireland
THOUSANDS of people all over Ireland have had problems accessing Facebook this afternoon due to a global fault.
The Facebook-owned messaging service WhatsApp and the popular social media platform Instagram have also been impacted.
And it appears that problems are being experienced in other countries too. On Twitter, Facebook communications executive, Andy Stone said: “We’re aware that some people are having trouble accessing our apps and products. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible, and we apologize for any inconvenience.”
