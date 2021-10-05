Traineeships tailored to the needs of Irish industry & local businesses

Athlone Training Centre as part of Longford Westmeath Education Training Board (LWETB) is committed to delivering an extensive range of training courses to its clients.

These clients include persons entering the labour market for the first time, persons changing career, persons wishing to up-date or acquire new skills and early school leavers.

Adult Day courses are designed to provide learners with a range of employability related skills and formal vocational qualifications to facilitate those entering the labour market for the first time and persons wishing to up-date or acquire new skills.

Course options include courses providing the necessary basic technical and generic skills required to access market-led specific skills courses or a traineeship.

Courses can lead to QQI Awards at levels 3, 4, 5 and 6 and/or to industry recognised accreditation.

The duration of training can vary, short modular courses are typically 6 weeks, longer courses are generally 24 weeks duration.

The Traineeship programme is an occupational skill development programme which combines formal training within the Training Centre and workplace coaching with an employer.

The training content and occupational standards for all traineeships are based on consultation with employers, trade union, regulatory bodies and interest groups.

The range of traineeships, which are tailored to the needs of Irish industry and local businesses, offer programme participants occupationally relevant training and industry recognised qualifications.

On successful completion of all written and practical assessments for both on and off-the-job training, learners will receive a QQI Award at either Certificate or Advanced Certificate level.

This serves as a nationally recognised qualification through the National Qualification Authority of Ireland (NQAI).

Traineeships are aimed at new labour market entrants and unemployed persons. The minimum age for participation on a Traineeship programme is the statutory school leaving age of 16 years.

A key characteristic of the Traineeship Programme is the role employer’s play in the training process.

The benefits for employers and programme participants are numerous, from improving productivity and access to potential employment opportunities respectively.

For further enquiries or to reserve your place please contact:

Athlone Training Centre, tel: 090 6424200 • Email: daycourses.atc@lwetb.ie