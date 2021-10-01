St Christopher's chief 'wholeheartedly' hails €100k staff funding boost

The chief executive of St Christopher's Services in Longford town has "wholeheartedly" welcomed a €100,000 state backed funding boost which is to go towards staff training and upskilling.

Derek Scanlon gave his glowing endorsement to approximately €101,874 which has been ring-fenced by Junior Minister Ann Rabbitte's department under the State's Strengthening Disability Services Fund.

“I wholeheartedly welcome this funding announced today and acknowledge the Minister’s allocation and recognition of the additional training and educational requirements of our staff to enable us to maintain and develop of the services

provided at St Christopher’s," he said.

Mr Scanlon said the funding will provide access for frontline staff and managers to the Certificate in Focus on the individual - Person Centred Planning facilitated through the Open Training College. This accredited Level 6 course examines how a person-centred plan is implemented, facilitated, and evaluated.

It explores the organisational structures and changes required to support a person-centred service that is focused on individualised supports.

St Christopher's Services have been implementing Person centred planning since 1998.

The development of a broader skill and knowledge base in Person Centred Planning will give staff the required competences to manage and deliver high quality, person-centred and reliable services and supports, added Mr Scanlon.

The St Christopher's CEO likewise took time to single out the input of Fianna Fáil TD Joe Flaherty in lobbying government bosses to secure the six figure sum.

“I have to also acknowledge the work of Deputy Joe Flaherty, TD in advocating for this funding on behalf of St Christopher’s and in understanding and recognising the need for additional training and supports to enable our organisation to enhance the levels of service provided," he said.