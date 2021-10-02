Longford County Childcare Committee in collaboration with Westmeath County Childcare Committee and Longford Westmeath Children and Young People's Services Committee are delighted to launch the 3rd update of the Guide to Services for Young People with Disabilities in Longford and Westmeath.

It was highlighted through previous research carried out that families and carers of young people with additional needs require access or signposting to information regarding services.

The Guide to Services for Young People with Disabilities in Longford and Westmeath is a comprehensive, signposting resource that can be accessed online.

The guide contains information on: Professionals & services supporting people with disabilities; Professionals and services in the Irish education system; The progression of disability services; Early Intervention Team & School Aged Team; Steps to having a child assessed; Immunisations and developmental milestones; List of disabilities and supports for each; Communication tools and language and etiquette; Education and transport; Day care, residential and respite services and Benefits and allowances.

Carrieann Belton, Coordinator Longford County Childcare explained, “this document is an empowering tool for families, carers, young people and professionals which enables them to find local resources and support.”

Angela Lock Reilly, MSc in Rehabilitation and Disability Studies from UCD who was the researcher on this project and who is the parent of Jacob “stated that it is essential that information and resources are updated and available for parents, ultimately we need local area coordinators to support families in each county.”

This free guide is available in online format on both LWCYPSC, Longford and Westmeath County Childcare Committees’ websites. www.longfordchildcare.ie www.westmeathchildcare.ie