Prizes presented during south Longford's ‘Poetry at Pallas’ event

Committee members Joe Farrell, Claire McCormack, Willie Dowler, Ursula McGoey, Tom Seery, Niall Nally, Séan Ryan, Aurthur Conlon and Seamus McCormack
Goldsmith’s birthplace at Pallas, near Abbeyshrule was the setting for ‘Poetry at Pallas’ last Sunday September 19.
The beautiful location was matched by the weather as the winners of the hugely successful Goldsmith Festival Poetry Competition for 2021 were presented with their prizes.
The competition was deferred from 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but attracted almost 250 entries for 2021 from a wide range of countries.
The adjudicator, well known Cavan Poet, Noel Monahan remarked that the poems were of a very high standard.
The competition, in association with the annual Goldsmith Festival, now in its 37th year, was relaunched in 2020, with a major new sponsor in Nally Bros, Ballymahon and a consequent huge increase in prize money. The winning prizes were presented by Robbie Nally of Nally Bros, Ballymahon.
First prize was presented to John Nash of Sandymount Dublin, representing his father Paul, who won the first prize of €500 for his poem, La Haute Borne Delemont, Switzerland. Ca. 1925.
Second Prize of €200 went to Ger Duffy from Co Waterford for her poem My Father’s Hands, while 3rd Prize of €100 also went to Co Waterford, to Peggy McCarthy for her poem Incantation.
Judge Seamus Hughes and local solicitor Frank Gearty became embroiled in comical exchange at last week's court sitting in connection to a man who was found to have been driving at over 200km/hr
Committee members Joe Farrell, Claire McCormack, Willie Dowler, Ursula McGoey, Tom Seery, Niall Nally, Séan Ryan, Aurthur Conlon and Seamus McCormack
Remarkable programme of events lined for Longford Cruthù Arts Festival: Cruthú 2021: September 28 - October 3
Scoil Eimear National School have been given the go-ahead to construct a state of the art astro turf pitch by Longford County Council
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.