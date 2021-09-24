Breffni 3 Province Challenge returns this weekend

The Breffni 3 Province Challenge makes its long awaited return this weekend
The Breffni 3 Province Challenge makes its long awaited return this Saturday (September 25) in Arva, Co Cavan.
This year's event is in aid of cancer charities Friends of St Luke's Hospital, Breast Cancer research Galway and Cavan/Monaghan Cancer homecare association.
For more information and to find out how you can register, go to www.breffni3provincechallenge.com.
The following are the start times for five different routes which have been pencilled in for the day. They are: 100km cycle 8am-9.30am starts 10am; 30km cycle 9.30am-10.30 starts 11am; Half marathon10.30am-11.30 starts 12pm; 10km walk/run 11.00am -12 starts 12.30pm; 5km walk/run 11.45am-12.45 starts 1pm.
Be part of it and Enjoy!
