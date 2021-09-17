Huge entry for Goldsmith poetry competition

The Goldsmith Festival Poetry Competition for 2021 has been hailed as a huge success following a bumper entry from across the world and an exceptionally high standard of poems entered.

The competition was deferred from 2020 due to the pandemic, but attracted almost 250 entries for 2021 from a wide range of countries.

The Adjudicator, well known Cavan poet, Noel Monahan remarked that the poems were of a consistently very high standard and represented a great achievement by the poets.

The competition, in association with the annual Goldsmith, now in its 37th year, was relaunched in 2020, with a major new sponsor in Nally Brothers, Ballymahon and a consequent huge increase in prize money.

The lockdown has also obviously provided time and space for budding poets as evidenced by the amount and standard of entries.

The winners will be presented with their prizes and will read their winning entries at the annual, “Poetry at Pallas” event, which has been deferred from the summer festival to allow an outdoor crowd to attend.

The event takes place in the beautiful outdoor setting of Goldsmith’s birthplace at Pallas on Sunday next September 19 at 3.00pm and all are welcome to this free event.

As well as the presentations to the winners by John Nally, of Nally Bros, Noel Monahan will read from his works and the event will also feature musical accompaniment.