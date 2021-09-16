Search

Longford Leader Farming: 2,700 Longford farmers can now map their farms for free

Over 2,700 farmers throughout Longford can now map their farms for free in a matter of minutes

Over 2,700 farmers throughout Longford can now map their farms for free in a matter of minutes, thanks to a new service launched by Herdwatch, the leading farm management software.

Farm Maps by Herdwatch is a simple way for farmers to create maps of their farms using satellite imagery directly on their phone.

Fields can then be named and colour coded based on what they are used for.

The service also enables farmers to create paddocks and spray records for farm compliance, eliminating paperwork and allowing them to make better and quicker decisions.

Land size is automatically calculated, providing farmers with the area of their field in hectares and acres as they create the map. In just two weeks, Herdwatch members mapped over 40,000 acres of farmland in the app.

Herdwatch estimates this service could provide substantial savings to farmers as traditional farm mapping services can cost hundreds of euro.

The Herdwatch app can be downloaded for free at www.herdwatch.com/download

Herdwatch also says that this mapping service will facilitate the use of more advanced features they are currently developing, including environmental tools which will provide precision soil health solutions as well as details around fertiliser usage and carbon management.

Herdwatch is the market-leading and fastest growing farm management software in Ireland and the UK, used on more than 15,000 farms. The Irish company, part of FRS Network (Farm Relief Services).

