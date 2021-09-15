Together for Longford's biggest ever Culture Night

County Longford is shaping up for one of the biggest nights of cultural events ever held in the county.

In total, ten separate events will take place on Friday, September 17.

And it’s all as the county basks in the after-glow of hosting 50 Longford Live & Local music concerts over the last two to three months.

This Friday, Culture Night 2021 is set to be marked in Granard, Ballymahon, Edgeworthstown and Longford town.

The theme of this year’s National culture night is ‘Come Together Again’ clearly referencing the recent scaling back of Covid-19 public health restrictions and the desire of a nation to re-connect and celebrate.

Culture Night / Oíche Chultúir is described as a national moment, celebrating all that makes up the richness and diversity of Culture in Ireland today, connecting people to cultural activities locally and nationally.

It also aims to open up pathways to ongoing engagement.

An annual, all-island public event which takes place each year on the third Friday of September, Culture Night / Oíche Chultúir celebrates culture, creativity and the arts and seeks to actively promote the belief that this rich and varied culture is alive, treasured and nurtured in people’s lives, today and every day.

Special and unique events and workshops are specifically programmed at participating locations and, thanks to the continued support of the Arts Council and local Authorities across the island of Ireland, all activities are made available to the public free of charge.

In Longford this year free events open to the public include visual art installations, studio exhibitions, recitals and readings by local writers and poets, and music concerts catering for fans of classical, trad and world music.

Events will be held in line with all current public health guidelines. For further details on locations, times, bookings and Covid-19 guidelines please see details below or go to www.culturenight.ie/ events/offline and select ‘Longford’.

Culture Night in Longford is funded by the Arts Council in partnership with Longford County Council Arts Office and coordinated by Republic of Culture Ltd.