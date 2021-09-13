Culture Night 2021 to take place this Friday

Culture Night will take place this Friday
The sixteenth edition of Culture Night will take place on Friday, September 17, 2021.
Culture Night/Oíche Chultúir is brought to you by the Arts Council; it is a national moment, celebrating all that makes up the richness and diversity of culture in Ireland today, connecting people to cultural activities locally and nationally and aims to open up pathways to ongoing engagement.
Culture Night/Oíche Chultúir celebrates culture, creativity and the arts and seeks to actively promote the belief that this rich and varied culture is alive, treasured and nurtured in people’s lives, today and every day.
Doors are opened late and special and unique events are specifically programmed at participating locations and all activities are made available to the public free of charge. Further information may be found on www.culturenight.ie
