The Short Road Home with Ballymahon's KTG

Ballymahon’s KTG has just released her new EP, ‘The Short Road Home’, which is available on all regular music platforms.
Ballymahon’s KTG has just released her new EP, ‘The Short Road Home’, which is available on all regular music platforms.
The live EP, recorded at Beardfire Music, brings us on a short journey with four live and uncut songs from the sister album ‘The Long Road Home’, KTG’s second album, which is to be released in early 2022.
This EP is a lament to the live music we have missed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, hence the EP is just KTG and her guitar, as it would be at any live performance.
For Spotify listeners, be sure to watch the four linked Canvasses for the songs, as it takes you down KTG’s favourite road for walks throughout the EP, encouraging the listener to lose themselves in the world of KTG.
More News
Ballymahon’s KTG has just released her new EP, ‘The Short Road Home’, which is available on all regular music platforms.
With our temperate climate and the ease at which we can grow grass in this country it is no wonder that eighty percent of Irish Agricultural area is devoted to grassland.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.