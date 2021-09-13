Search

The Short Road Home with Ballymahon's KTG

KTG

Ballymahon’s KTG has just released her new EP, ‘The Short Road Home’, which is available on all regular music platforms.

The live EP, recorded at Beardfire Music, brings us on a short journey with four live and uncut songs from the sister album ‘The Long Road Home’, KTG’s second album, which is to be released in early 2022.

This EP is a lament to the live music we have missed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, hence the EP is just KTG and her guitar, as it would be at any live performance.

For Spotify listeners, be sure to watch the four linked Canvasses for the songs, as it takes you down KTG’s favourite road for walks throughout the EP, encouraging the listener to lose themselves in the world of KTG.

