Music Generation adds Longford School of Rock to its programme

Mary-Jane Sweeney, Music Development Officer of Music Generation Longford alongside Shane Crossan, Founder and Director of Longford School of Rock, are delighted to welcome the involvement of Music Generation Longford in the future operation and development of the Longford School of Rock.

From September 2021, Shane will be stepping down from his role as director to facilitate MGLongford to further develop the school into its broader programme of music opportunities for children and young people.

Music Generation Longford will take over the running of Longford School of Rock, making it an integral part of its regular programming.

Established by Shane Crossan in 2013, Longford School of Rock has been a really important part of the lives of young people in Longford, providing a fun environment for music education and encouragement and support of young musicians to develop towards collaborative, live music performance.

It helped teenagers to meet and play with other people who like music while gaining personal confidence, social and problem solving skills.

Having worked on the launch and continued growth of the school, Shane Crossan spoke positively about the move and this new chapter of Longford School of Rock.

“I am delighted that MG Longford are taking over the running of the school,” he said.

“We both share the same values of supporting young people to play together, perform together and the need for equal access to music opportunities.

“When sixteen teenagers arrived for the first free music session in 2013, little did I realise the programme would become the Longford School of Rock we know today. The programme that originally developed as a support for early school leavers, quickly opened its doors to all youths interested in learning music and performing.

“It went from strength to strength, hosting countless summer camps and live music performances in Longford town and Backstage Theatre over the years.

“The school had 186 students before the Covid closed us down in March 2019.”

With an ethos similar to Longford School of Rock, Music Generation is a national partnership programme whose mission is to create inspiring experiences for children and young people through music.

They strive to transform children and young people’s lives by giving them opportunities to create, play and perform music in their own communities and on their own terms.

Music Generation has been running in Longford for two years with a variety of programming across the county. Music Generation Longford is locally funded by LWETB, Longford County Council and Creative Ireland Longford.

Music Development Officer Mary-Jane Sweeney spoke highly of the legacy created by School of Rock with music for young people.

“It is incredible to see what Longford School of Rock has developed over the years,” she said.

“Their ethos of supporting young people to play in a community setting, encouraging their development and building their confidence is inspiring.

“They have achieved so much and it is a credit to the organisers and tutors involved”.

She went on to say, “I was delighted when Shane approached me about moving Longford School of Rock to Music Generation Longford.

“As we continue to expand, we are developing music hubs in communities across the county so to be able to launch Longford School of Rock as part of our new 2021/2022 academic calendar is a huge boost to the early stages of our growth.

“We’re very grateful for this opportunity and excited to continue the legacy of rock music education for young people in Longford.”

Music Generation Longford School of Rock will continue the familiar format with guitar, drumming, ukulele, singing and band jam. The lessons will be taught in a group environment and each week, the young people will have the opportunity to jam with their friends, forming bands and rehearsing for live shows.

School of Rock would like to take this opportunity to thank all the children, parents, former tutors and organisations that supported its development over the last eight years.

Particular thanks goes to LWETB and Templemichael College Principal Sorcha Nic Dhonnacha and the Board of Management that so generously gave us use of their premises.

Music Generation Longford School of Rock will re-launch on Saturday, September 18.

Registration and payment will take place online. Please email musicgeneration longford@lwetb.ie to receive your registration form.