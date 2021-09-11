Celebrating fifty years of Guiding in Longford

With one Ladybird unit, two Brownie Packs and one Guide Company a significant number of the Longford community will have been involved in, or impacted by Guiding at some point in their lives.

Did you attend one of the many camps with Guides or visit Mote Park, Portlick or Lough Key for the centenary Camp 101?

Maybe you went to Thurles for Bailiú or one of the many cottage trips - perhaps you were lucky enough to visit Our Chalet in Switzerland?

Can you remember marching in a St Patrick's Day Parade with your uniform on? We would love to hear your stories and see any pictures you may have - have you one of you in your old uniform?

Do you remember what badges you earned - did you get your Gold Award or Chief Commissioner's Award?

Fifty years of Irish Girl Guides in Longford is a reflection of the commitment and dedication of those first Girl Guide Leaders and what strong women they were to start such a great tradition.

To ensure such a strong tradition continues in Longford volunteers are needed to make sure girls for generations to come have the same opportunities to experience the fun and excitement of participating in Guiding activities.

Irish Girl Guides is a uniquely girl-only, active & dynamic organisation, offering a varied and exciting programme for girls and women from aged 5 upwards! Ladybirds - aged 5 to 7 years; Brownies - aged 7 to 10 years; Guides - ages 10 to 14 years; Sr Branch - ages 14 up and from age 18 upwards you can become a Leader with the Irish Girl Guides.

Girls in Guiding have the opportunity to : Lean by doing their best; Grow in self-confidence; Learn new skills; Form close friendships; Develop teamwork skills; Learn life skills; Try out great new activities; Gain new experiences; and most importantly, have lots of fun!

We have a strong emphasis on the outdoors, environment, community responsibility and teamwork.

The girls' self-esteem, confidence and leadership skills are developed as they progress through Guiding. The Irish Girls Guides actively promotes diversity and inclusion and welcomes girls and women from all walks of life.

As we are part of a worldwide movement, the World Association of Girl Guides and Girl Scouts (WAGGGS), of over 10 million girls and women over 145 countries, the girls' awareness of global issues and sense of solidarity with their fellow Guides around the globe is increased.

The girls learn all about campaigning and advocacy and there are also wonderful travel opportunities and camps abroad for our Guides and Senior Branch members.

Most people will remember these camps and travel opportunities as life-changing experiences or the best experiences of their teenage years. They often make lifelong friends in Guiding and develop strong bonds that will endure for years and years.

Volunteering with Irish Girl Guides is great fun and you can do as little or as much as they want, if you love crafting, or playing games, singing or organising there is something to engage you and the girls.

To share your memories, volunteer or find out more email WCMrdo@irishgirlguides.ie or call/text Annette on 087 950 3875.