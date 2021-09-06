Search

06/09/2021

IFA Livestock committee slams Minister’s CAP strategic plans proposals

IFA Livestock committee slams Minister's CAP strategic plans proposals

The IFA Livestock Committee has strongly criticised the proposals put forward for suckler and beef farmers in the Department of Agriculture’s CAP consultation document.

IFA Livestock Chairman Brendan Golden said members are very disappointed at the lack of ambition to provide meaningful support to the sector, and at the underhanded attempts to limit the national suckler herd through the proposed suckler cow scheme.

The Livestock Committee, which met recently, consists of democratically-elected representatives of suckler and beef farmers from every county in the country.

Setting out the conclusions of the Committee, Brendan Golden said any attempt to limit or cap the national suckler herd has been rejected out of hand and will not be accepted by IFA.

He said Irish suckler farmers operate one of the most environmentally sustainable beef farming systems in the world and are a critical component of beef production, within the higher environmental standards that are being imposed on farming and food production by the EU in the new CAP.

The IFA Livestock Chairman said suckler farmers must be directly supported in the Strategic Plans for what they do. These must include a payment of €300/cow with no underhand attempts within the scheme to limit or cap the national herd.

The Livestock Committee also strongly rejected the compulsion to be part of the Bord Bia Quality Assurance Scheme (QA) as a condition of eligibility to receive payments. QA is recognised as a market requirement and as such farmers who participate must be rewarded from the market place.

“It’s not acceptable or appropriate to impose this requirement as a condition of the suckler scheme. Farmers are already measuring carbon in existing schemes without the requirement to be part of the Bord Bia QA Scheme,” he said.

The Livestock Chairman was also very critical of the Department’s failure to include a cattle rearing and finishing scheme in the Strategic Plans.

