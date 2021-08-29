Search our Archive

29/08/2021

Beef farmers urged to resist unwarranted price cuts

Beef farmers urged to resist unwarranted price cuts

Reporter:

News Reporter

Email:

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

Irish Cattle and Sheep farmer's Association (ICSA) beef chairperson, Edmund Graham, has urged farmers to resist any price cuts factories try to impose next week.

“The signs are there that processors will try to pull beef prices again next week because they have essentially gotten away with it this week,” he said.

“But it’s time for farmers to fight back and to draw a line in the sand. No farmer should accept any less than €4.20 for steers and €4.25 for heifers.”

Mr Graham said “we are hearing that factories have been buying up cattle for the early part of next week at the €4.20 mark and will look to cut from then on.”

However, he stressed, there is no justification for driving the price downwards.

The ICSA spokesperson noted that the UK market has been getting stronger, and more and more food services are opening up and getting back on track.

“Factories too must be aware that the costs associated with producing beef have gone up,” he said.

“Feed and fuel prices are both rising so there is no room for us to take lower prices for our beef.

“It’s up to each and every farmer to resist these unwarranted price cuts," he noted in conclusion.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media