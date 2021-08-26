Search our Archive

26/08/2021

Fire warning about leaving mirrors in direct sunlight

Fire fighters have urged householders to keep vanity mirrors, crystals and glasses out of direct sunlight as they are a fire hazard. 

Aerosol cans could also be a risk and may explode if exposed to intense sun or heat.   

Dublin Fire Brigade (DFB) posted a photo on its Twitter account of scorch marks on the frame of a window caused by direct sunlight. 

Fire officers said it was a lucky escape by the householder who noticed a smell of burning. 

A DFB spokesperson said: "Remember that the sun moves through the sky over the course of the day.

"A near miss here. See how the scorch mark continues in a line as the sun moved.

"A smell of burning alerted the owner to a problem."

