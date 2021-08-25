Search our Archive

25/08/2021

Another four figure rise in Covid-19 cases across Ireland

Reporter:

Nick Rabbitts

Email:

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

There's been another four-figure rise in the number of new Covid-19 cases in Ireland, figures just out reveal.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has this been notified of 2,051 new confirmed cases of coronavirus.

As of this morning, some 323 Covid-19 patients are in hospital, of which 56 are in intensive care.

There has been a total of 5,092 deaths related to COVID-19 notified in Ireland since the onset of the pandemic in March 2020.

Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan said: "While we have increasing levels of vaccination across the population, we continue to have significant concerns over the Delta variant and the increase in the incidence of disease across a range of factors. Unfortunately, this variant is still circulating widely."

"Over 70% of cases are in unvaccinated or partially vaccinated people and we are seeing a high incidence of Covid-19 in adults and teenagers aged 16-29. If you haven’t yet registered for your vaccine or have delayed receiving your second dose, please do so as soon as possible. We know that vaccines work. They are about 80% effective at preventing symptomatic Covid-19 disease and they provide approximately 95% protection against hospitalisation," he said.

He urged people to remain vigilant and follow the public health measures.

"This is especially important for anyone who is soon to return to school and college. Continue to wear a mask, wash your hands properly and often, maintain a social distance, manage your contacts and avoid crowds," Dr Holohan concluded.

