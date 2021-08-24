Abbott Longford Marathon 2021 goes virtual

Despite the best efforts of all involved with the organisation of the Abbott Longford Marathon, unfortunately it is not possible to go ahead with the in-person event in Longford this year due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

As a result, the committee has made the decision to go virtual.

The 2021 Virtual Abbott Longford Marathon will take place between Sunday, August 29 and Thursday, September 30.

Participants can take part in a 5K, 10K, Half Marathon, Marathon or 39.3-mile Ultra Marathon and complete the distance at a time and location of their choosing between those dates.

Registration for the 2021 Virtual Abbott Longford Marathon is now open at: http://www.longfordmarathon.com/enter/

2021 Finishers Medal

Entry in any distance will cost €15, and all runners will receive a specially commissioned 2021 finishers medal by post.

Announcing the virtual race, John Sheehan, vice-chairman of the organising committee said,

"While we are of course disappointed not to be able to go ahead with our event again this year, we are delighted that with the support of our main sponsors Abbott, we can bring our event to the virtual world, and I encourage everyone to get involved and take part over the month of September."

Mr Sheehan outlined that the virtual event will help to raise vital funds for charity partners, St Christopher's Services in Longford, at a time when funding for their services is most needed.

He concluded, “We look forward to 2022 with hope and optimism and are planning for the Abbott Longford Marathon at the end of August.

“We hope to see you all soon. In the meantime, keep safe, keep running and enjoy the 2021 Virtual Abbott Longford Marathon.”