Longford's Backstage Theatre 'thrilled' to see return of live performances this August

It has been a very difficult 15 months for Ireland but another step on the road to post-Covid normalcy is set to arrive this August with the return of live theatre in Longford.

In MiddleTown is a remarkable new solo show, commissioned and produced by the Gate Theatre and written and performed by Irish Times Theatre Award winner Mikel Murfi. Performed outdoors on the back of a specially adapted truck, and to strictly limited audiences, it will tour a select number of towns across the island of Ireland this summer.

Backstage Theatre is one of the few venues teaming up with Gate Theatre to bring this unmissable outdoor theatrical experience to Connolly Barracks in Longford town with the support of Longford County Council on Tuesday, August 10.

Murfi plays a furniture removals man, in the middle of his life, living in the middle of a small town.

One day, instead of helping a neighbour move, he drives to his own house, packs up his 'life' onto the back of his truck, pulls the door behind him and never goes back.

The truck becomes his world, turning into places he thought he would never see or visit. He is a man moving on, neither here nor there, to both everywhere and nowhere.

In MiddleTown is a brilliantly imaginative, gentle reflection on 'living in the middle', and the search for solitude, simplicity, and the things that make us truly happy. It's a magical, timely, and heartfelt piece for the times we live in.

This summer, find yourself In MiddleTown.

Mikel Murfi’s critically acclaimed shows include The Man in The Woman’s Shoes and I Hear You and Rejoice. In MiddleTown features set and costume design by Sabine Dargent, lighting design by Sinéad Wallace and sound design by Sandra O’Mahony.

Tickets for In MiddleTown €20 and available on www.backstage.ie or 0433347888.