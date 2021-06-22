Ballinalee mourns passing of Breege O'Neill, a lovely friendly lady who lived life to the full

The late Bridget (Breege) O'Neill (née Reilly), Tara Court, Balbriggan, Dublin / Ballinalee, Longford
It is with much sadness and regret that we record the death of Bridget (Breege) O'Neill (née Reilly), Tara Court, Balbriggan, Dublin / Ballinalee, Longford which occurred peacefully at her home in Balbriggan Dublin following an illness.
Beloved wife of Tom and dear mother of Laura and Eoin, Breege was predeceased by her parents John and Mary Ellen Reilly and her brother Sean, Gelsha, and also by her granddaughter Gemma Horohan and recently by her cousin Pat Gunshinan, Aughnacliffe.
Breege was a lovely friendly lady who lived life to the full and touched the lives of many by her great organisational skills and she will be greatly missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing her and the privilege of working with her.
We offer our sincere sympathy to her husband Tom, daughter Laura and son Eoin, her grandchildren Nathaniel, Michelle, Katie and Paige, her sister Mary Farrell and brother in law Martin Farrell (Ballinalee) her sister in law Bridget (Bridgie) Reilly and family Gelsha, her daughter-in-law Dee and her son in law Shane, her nieces, nephews and large community of friends and neighbours. May she rest in peace.
