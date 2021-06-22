Ballinalee mourns passing of Breege O'Neill, a lovely friendly lady who lived life to the full

Late Bridget (Breege) O'Neill (née Reilly), Tara Court, Balbriggan, Dublin / Ballinalee, Longford

Ballinalee mourns passing of Breege O'Neill, a lovely friendly lady who lived life to the full

The late Bridget (Breege) O'Neill (née Reilly), Tara Court, Balbriggan, Dublin / Ballinalee, Longford

Reporter:

Sean Kilbride

Email:

bunlahynotes5@gmail.com

It is with much sadness and regret that we record the death of Bridget (Breege) O'Neill (née Reilly), Tara Court, Balbriggan, Dublin / Ballinalee, Longford which occurred peacefully at her home in Balbriggan Dublin following an illness.

Beloved wife of Tom and dear mother of Laura and Eoin, Breege was predeceased by her parents John and Mary Ellen Reilly and her brother Sean, Gelsha, and also by her granddaughter Gemma Horohan and recently  by her cousin Pat Gunshinan, Aughnacliffe.

Breege was a lovely friendly lady who lived life to the full and touched the lives of many by her great organisational skills and she will be greatly missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing her and the privilege of working with her.

We offer our sincere sympathy to her husband Tom, daughter Laura and son Eoin, her grandchildren Nathaniel, Michelle, Katie and Paige, her sister Mary Farrell and brother in law Martin Farrell (Ballinalee) her sister in law Bridget (Bridgie) Reilly and family Gelsha, her daughter-in-law Dee and her son in law Shane, her nieces, nephews and large community of friends and neighbours. May she rest in peace. 

Most Popular

Wedding bells ring for Longford couple

Many congratulations and best wishes for the future to Darren Mulledy (Ballymahon) & Caroline Gillen (Ardagh) who were married in St Patrick's Church, Killashee Picture: Syl Healy

Wedding bells ring for Longford couple

Multimedia

GALLERY | RTÉ's Nationwide goes all along the banks of Royal Canal from Clondra in Longford to Dublin's Spencer Dock

RTÉ Nationwide presenters Bláthnaid Ní Chofaigh and Anne Cassin

All next week on RTÉ Nationwide, presenters Anne Cassin and Bláthnaid Ní Chofaigh take a journey along the Royal Canal, all 146 kilometers of it, stretching from Spencer Dock in Dublin all the way to Clondra, Co Longford. 


Use the Next > above to go through the gallery



Beginning at opposite ends, Anne Cassin starts her journey in Dublin, heading west, and it’s all aboard in Clondra for Bláthnaid NíChofaigh, going east towards Mullingar where the two presenters meet.


All along the way, presenters Anne and Bláthnaid will meet the communities for whom the canal is of great importance. 

Anne takes a barge trip from Dublin through the unique landscape of the Deep Sinking, to Leixlip, and rambles on to Maynooth, where the Royal Canal greenway begins. From there she visits an art gallery in Kilcock, she runs with Na Fianna running club in Enfield and meets some canoeists at Ribbontail. 

While all that is going on, Bláthnaid goes to Strokestown House and learns about the National Famine Way, she visits the Tidy Towns winning village of Abbeyshrule, joins a rambling group in Ballynacargy and meets Clare Crinnigan, who was born in a lock house on the canal. 

Nationwide all next week, Monday, Wednesday, and Friday at 7PM on RTÉ One and RTÉ Player.


Use the Next > above to go through the gallery

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie