IFA call for immediate reopening of Organic Farm Scheme

IFA call for immediate reopening of Organic Farm Scheme

File photo: Pixabay

Reporter:

Longford Leader reporter

Email:

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

The chairperson of the IFA organic project team, Nigel Renaghan said the Organic Farm Scheme (OFS) must re-open immediately given the low number of applicants recently.

Just 317 applications were made, despite increased funding to facilitate 400/500 farmers. A number of factors contributed to the low numbers of applicants for the OFS, he said.

Epidemic meets Pandemic: Significant increase in domestic violence in Longford

Covid-19 prompts more women to seek domestic violence support

Multi-million euro bill for midlands motor dealer named on Revenue's tax defaulters list

Longford Town captain Dean Zambra reflects on the need to cut out the errors

Away to Dundalk this Friday night, kick-off 7.45pm

Longford Town captain Dean Zambra admitted that errors have proven costly for his side this season. The Town suffered their 10th defeat in the Premier Division after losing out to St Patrick’s Athletic at Bishopsgate on Saturday evening last. 

The IFA Organic Project Team is making a presentation to the Joint Oireachtas Committee on Agriculture this afternoon, June 16.

“The opening of the REAP scheme forced farmers to decide between the two schemes, with the REAP scheme offering a significantly higher per hectare payment.  The number of applicants highlights the lack of support available to the organic sector,” pointed out Mr Renaghan.

"Also, the points-based system discouraged livestock farmers from applying. Organic farmers must not be excluded from other agri-environmental schemes. It’s contradictory and it’s discriminates against organic farmers.

"IFA is clear that the scheme must be re-opened immediately and that all applicants must be accepted into the scheme without the constraints highlighted above. The Programme for Government sets out to align the area under organic production with the EU average of 7.5%. This seems unrealistic as the sector is severely under-resourced in terms of investment, research and advisory services. The shortcomings in the way in which the scheme is administered must be addressed." 

As part of the next CAP programme, IFA will be putting proposals forward for a fit-for-purpose organics scheme that will help Ireland achieve its 2030 objectives.

“The OFS scheme should be a stand-alone scheme without the need to join other schemes to make the farming practice viable. The OFS must be continued under the new CAP and payment rates increased to €520/ha for farmers in conversion and €470/ha for flat rate payments. The rate of grant aid under the capital investment scheme must also increase to 60% to allow for the investment commitment of farmers converting to organic farming,” he said.

The fact that the Organic Strategy Group has only had one meeting with all members present since the establishment of the group over two years ago highlights the government’s lack of commitment to the sector.

Longford circus receives €203,190 to support live performances where capacity is restricted due to Covid-19

CAB seize car, cash and luxury goods in raids across four counties

Special meeting called to thrash out Longford County Development Plan

Local politicians are to hold a special meeting on Monday to address "a number of issues" with a countywide plan designed to underpin Longford's future development.

Most Popular

Multimedia

GALLERY | RTÉ's Nationwide goes all along the banks of Royal Canal from Clondra in Longford to Dublin's Spencer Dock

RTÉ Nationwide presenters Bláthnaid Ní Chofaigh and Anne Cassin

All next week on RTÉ Nationwide, presenters Anne Cassin and Bláthnaid Ní Chofaigh take a journey along the Royal Canal, all 146 kilometers of it, stretching from Spencer Dock in Dublin all the way to Clondra, Co Longford. 


Use the Next > above to go through the gallery



Beginning at opposite ends, Anne Cassin starts her journey in Dublin, heading west, and it’s all aboard in Clondra for Bláthnaid NíChofaigh, going east towards Mullingar where the two presenters meet.


All along the way, presenters Anne and Bláthnaid will meet the communities for whom the canal is of great importance. 

Anne takes a barge trip from Dublin through the unique landscape of the Deep Sinking, to Leixlip, and rambles on to Maynooth, where the Royal Canal greenway begins. From there she visits an art gallery in Kilcock, she runs with Na Fianna running club in Enfield and meets some canoeists at Ribbontail. 

While all that is going on, Bláthnaid goes to Strokestown House and learns about the National Famine Way, she visits the Tidy Towns winning village of Abbeyshrule, joins a rambling group in Ballynacargy and meets Clare Crinnigan, who was born in a lock house on the canal. 

Nationwide all next week, Monday, Wednesday, and Friday at 7PM on RTÉ One and RTÉ Player.


Use the Next > above to go through the gallery

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie