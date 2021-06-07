Meet Tommy the Ballymahon Bichon who is raising money for Family Carers Ireland

Meet Tommy the Ballymahon Bichon who will be trotting round the roads of Longford this week to raise money for Family Carers Ireland.

“Paws for a Cause” is a national fundraising drive to raise money for their National Crisis Fund and is taking place during Carers Week, June 7 - 13.

Kindly supported by www.buy4petsonline.ie, the charity is asking people all over Ireland to walk or run 24k over 7 days with or without their furry friend in solidarity with Ireland’s 500,000 family carers and in recognition of the 24/7 nature of many caring roles.

The hardship fund established in 2020, at the height of the pandemic helps family carers in crisis and has run out of money due to the demands for help from those struggling mentally, physically and financially.

All monies raised by ‘Paws for a Cause’ will go directly to help Family Carers in crisis.

Caroline Poole from Family Carers Ireland explained, "In March 2020 we established a special hardship fund to support Family Carers in crisis. We have used this money to put food on tables, oil in tanks and in one case buy bite proof clothing for a mother whose daughter was experiencing severe sensory overload due to the loss of routine from school and day services.

“We have paid for a nurse to sit with a beautiful 6-year-old palliative boy overnight so that his mother, who suffers with her own significant health problems, could get at least one good night’s sleep. We have funded bathroom adaptations, wheelchairs, emergency respite stays and therapeutic baths. The list goes on…………

“Unfortunately, our hardship fund has run out, but the needs and demand are greater than ever and will continue well beyond 2021 as we emerge from this pandemic and examine the damage it has caused, particularly to the mental health of our family carers and their loved ones.

“Family Carers have played a more significant role in suppressing the coronavirus than most and their essential contribution to the national healthcare response must be acknowledged and applauded. By supporting our Paws for a Cause fundraiser you will help to provide a vital lifeline to the forgotten frontline of this pandemic and shine a light on their remarkable contribution to our society."

Register for the event at www.familycarers.ie Registration is just €20. No dog? No problem! Join in anyway – and don’t forget to check out all the events for Family Carers too for National Carers Week! No one should have to care alone.