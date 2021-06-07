Late Bernadette Dowd, Lanesboro was a progressive thinker and a very special neighbour

Late Bernadette Dowd (née McDermott), Thureen, Lanesboro, Longford

Reporter:

Joe O'Brien

It is with great sadness that I record the death at the Midlands Regional Hospital, Mullingar, on Saturday, May 22 of Bernadette Dowd, Thureen, Lanesboro, Co Longford.

Bernadette was predeceased ten years ago by her husband Pat. She was most definite a woman of our community coming from a family of Mc Dermott’s steeped in the history of our parish and greatly respected lady.

Bernie was a great woman, whose impish and cheery smile told of a great bit of devilment, and she had the happy knack of the quick retort that always brought a smile or put you right in your place.

She had a wonderful interest in all the events of the parish and was always urging support of all events.

She was a progressive thinker and would be very encouraging in her support of anyone prepared to be creative.  

She was a woman whose opinion was always sought and heeded. Bernadette was a very special neighbour and friend; no job was too big to anyone in their hour of need.

Her passing will leave a great void in the hearts and minds of everyone that came to know her. 

Her remains were removed to St Mary’s Church on Wednesday, May 26 for her Funeral Mass before being laid to rest alongside her husband Pat in Clonbonny Cemetery. 

Sympathy is extended to her sons Peter, Stephen, Padraig and David, daughter Siobhán (Coppinger), son in law David, daughters in law Geraldine, Tina, Nicola and Sharon, adoring grandchildren Shonagh, Patrick, Catríona, Eoin, Mark, Niall, Jane, Luke, Sarah, Katie, Jessica, Oliver, Emma, Lillie and Isabella, her loving sister Philomena (USA) and sisters in law, nieces, nephews, neighbours, relatives and friends.

