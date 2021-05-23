Lanesboro mourns passing of sincere and obliging Patrick 'P' Kenny

We were greatly shocked when word broke of the death on Thursday, May 6 at Mullingar Regional Hospital of Patrick Kenny, Killinure, Lanesboro, Longford.

'P', as he was more commonly known locally, was a man, I knew all my life.

I remember his time working with the Kiernan family in their painting business – firstly with Josie Kiernan and later with his son Jerry Kiernan.

In his earlier years he was a man very fond of music and dancing and could be seen at dance in all the local ballrooms.

P was always a friendly man and his warm and genuine manner endeared him to everyone that came to know him. He was a sincere, thoughtful and most obliging of men.

He was off a very quiet disposition and he always shunned the limelight in preference to a quiet and unobtrusive lifestyle.

The memory of his warmth and smiling face will live forever and his passing tinges the hearts all of us that knew P with a great deal of sadness. However, we will always remember all the laughs and that we shared in those heady days of our youth.

His remains reposed at his sister Geraldine and Pat Green’s home at Elfeet, Newtowncashel, before being removed on Saturday, May 8 to St Mary’s Church, Lanesboro for his Funeral Mass. He was later laid to rest in his family plot in Lanesboro Cemetery.

To his sisters Ann, Josephine, Kathleen, Ethna and Geraldine, brothers in law, nieces, nephews, neighbours, relatives and friends we extend our deepest sympathy.