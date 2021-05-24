Gortletteragh community comes out in large numbers to remember and say goodbye to the late Kathleen Clancy

It was with great sadness that we learned of the death on Friday, May 14 of Kathleen Clancy, Cattan, Gortletteragh, Leitrim after a short illness.

She will be not only sadly missed by her family but by her many friends and neighbours. Her kindness will live long in our memories.

Kathleen was a very pleasant person who very much liked interacting with people.

She touched our lives through her work as a minibus service operator and brought joy to many people from the boys and girls that she ferried to and from the many football games and discos, to the ladies and gentlemen whom she chauffeured around the country to their bingo engagements, to the many people who were taken to the day care centres.

Her remains were taken from her home in Cattan on Sunday, May 16 to St Mary’s Church Gortletteragh for her funeral mass, which was celebrated by Rev John Quinn and she was later laid to rest in the adjoining cemetery.

The Gortletteragh GAA formed a guard of honour at the park as a mark of respect to Kathleen. People came out along the funeral route in large numbers to remember and say goodbye to Kathleen. It was a fitting tribute to a much loved lady.

We tender sympathy with her husband Cahal, son Dennis and daughter-in-law Margo, daughters Colleen, Emma, Jennifer, Aisling and Caroline, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, brothers PJ and Connie, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the Clancy and Kennedy families at this sad time.

Kathleen now joins her little son Cahal and her first husband Patsy Kennedy, and her brother Johnny, in their heavenly home. God be good to her and may she rest in peace.