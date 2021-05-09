Covid-19 latest: Two additional deaths and 514 confirmed cases notified today
Covid-19 latest: Two additional deaths and 514 confirmed cases notified today
The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of two additional deaths related to Covid-19.
There has been a total of 4,921 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.
There is no county breakdown today.
As of midnight, Saturday, May 8, the HPSC has been notified of 514 confirmed cases of Covid-19.
There has now been a total of 252,809* confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.
Of the cases notified today:
259 are men / 248 are women
75% are under 45 years of age
The median age is 28 years old
As of 8am today, 116 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 31 are in ICU. 11 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.
As of May 7, 1,799,190 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:
1,305,178 people have received their first dose
494,012 people have received their second dose
*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 8 cases. The figure of 252,809 confirmed cases reflects this.
Longford teen (17), allegedly found with seven inch blade after garda chase
A 17-year-old Longford teenager whose six siblings were taken into care last month, has been remanded detention on foot of alleged knife possession and assaulting his ex fiancee while she lay asleep on a couch.
Longford father and son win top prize in angling video competition
Galvin and his son Cathal from Clondra, have been selected as the overall winners in the ‘Why I love to fish’ national video competition that was ran as part of Inland Fisheries Ireland Go Fishing Week 2021.
Longford's ‘Palefacerach’ making waves in online jewellery industry
Setting up your own business in the midst of a global pandemic might be considered bold, even foolhardy perhaps.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on